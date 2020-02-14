Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of Tile Sticker item finders for $37 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, is $10 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Tile’s Sticker trackers were first introduced in the fall of 2019, making them one of the newest additions from the brand. Standout features include a 3M adhesive backing which pairs with a waterproof design, three-year battery life, and a 150-foot range. For those always losing TV remotes and the like, this new form-factor is a convenient way to locate missing items. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for another Tile deal.

Update: Amazon offers the Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $19, today’s offer saves you 48%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new Amazon low. Tile’s Mate sports a 150-foot range as well as a water-resistant design. Trying to hunt down missing keys is something just about everyone faces, but grabbing this item finder can help make that a hassle of the past. Plus, with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life well into the future. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save even more by opting for a 2-pack of Tile’s Sticker trackers. Sure that’s half the amount you’ll score with the featured deal, but if you won’t need to monitor the location of four items, then this is a great option to pocket even more cash. Two will run you $30 at Amazon, which is a solid savings compared to what the 4-pack fetches.

Or if you’d rather ditch the stick-on design altogether while retaining Tile’s tracking prowess, the best-selling Mate item finder is $20 at Amazon. This option is better-suited for finding your keys, backpack, or anything else it can clip on to.

Tile Sticker features:

The New Tile Sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 ft range; It provides effortless, long term convenience. Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 ft Bluetooth range. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!