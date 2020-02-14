Twelve South HiRise Wireless charges your phone in style for $60 (Save $20)

- Feb. 14th 2020 7:03 am ET

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise Wireless 10W Qi Charger for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. The latest HiRise from Twelve South has been redesigned with a 10W wireless charging pad, which can be removed for travel. Ideal for powering up your iPhone, Android, AirPods and other technology. We liked in our hands-on review and Amazon customers agree so far.

Ditch the sleek design of Twelve South’s HiRise Qi Charger and go with Anker’s wireless stand instead for $18.99. You’ll miss out on the portable design featured above, but there is still a lot to like here including an LED indicator while charging and the same angled build that makes it easy to see notifications. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Twelve South HiRise Wireless features:

Elegant chrome and leather pedestal holds phone upright and visible on the desk. Never miss another call or message while charging! Remove Power Disk so you can take it with you to wirelessly charge while traveling. Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power and works through most phone cases up to 3mm thick.

