Brother’s iPhone-enabled label maker returns to Amazon low at $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon offers the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone-enabled Label Maker for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Office Depot for the same price. Having just dropped from $50 at Amazon, a price you’ll still find at Walmart, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches our previous mention from November for the all-time low. This label maker forgoes a built-in keyboard in favor of Bluetooth connectivity. That means you’ll be able to pair it with your smartphone thanks to a companion app that allows for customizing labels straight from your iPhone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 680 customers. More below.

You can also score Brother’s QL-800 High-Speed Professional Label Printer for $39.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $80, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low. This high-speed printer may trade out the smartphone functionality, but is able to produce up to 93 standard black text address labels per minute. Rated 4/5 stars from over 405 customers.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get the organizational juices flowing, consider opting for DYMO’s Embossing Label Maker instead at $10. You’ll be getting a much more basic model here, but for half the price it’ll surely do the trick for those interested in tidying up.

If you’ll be picking up the lead deal, use your savings to bring home some Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared any upcoming cleaning projects.

Brother P-Touch Cube Label Maker features:

Use the P-touch CUBE with the P-touch Design&Print app to organize and personalize everything in your home/home office. From labeling storage bins to school supplies, simply grab your phone and get things squared away, your way, with the P-touch CUBE.

