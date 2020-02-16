LaCie’s Rugged 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive sees 20% discount down to $80

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 2TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the third-best price we’ve seen to date. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for adding to your bag. So whether you’re searching a little extra protection just in case, or plan to put the durable construction to the test while out and about, LaCie’s drive is up to the task. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re also looking at up to 130MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,700 shoppers. Hit the jump for more details.

Save some extra cash compared to the lead deal and consider grabbing a smaller capacity of LaCie’s Rugged Mini portable drives instead. The 1TB version is a great alternative at $60, especially if you’re after a more affordable way to add the rugged form-factor to your mobile kit.

LaCie Rugged 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Travel with massive capacity of up to 2TB in an ultra compact portable external hard drive LaCie Rugged Mini. For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s. Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!