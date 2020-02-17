Amazon shaves 50% off Brother’s P-touch Label Maker, now $15

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTD210) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to organization, I have found label makers to be incredibly helpful. My storage room has loads of bins which are categorized with labels. This initial effort has paid off time and time again since I am able to find what I’m looking for in a matter of seconds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t have six AAA batteries lying around you may want to nab Amazon’s 20-pack for $7. Going this route will ensure you have plenty of backups on-hand, especially given the fact that these have a 10-year shelf life.

Want an iPhone-enabled model? It just so happens that we spotted one on sale yesterday for $30. The deal is still live, offering up 40% in savings.

Brother P-touch Label Maker features:

See how your label will look before you Print

One touch keys: quick access to fonts, frames, symbols and more

Useful templates: for file and gift labels, even decorative labels with patterns

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!