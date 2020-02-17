Save on Anker USB-C essentials, car chargers, more from $8.50 in latest Amazon sale

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Dual-port 36W USB-C Wall Charger for $20.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With a foldable design and two USB-C ports, this wall charger is ideal for travelers toting around popular modern devices. You’ll get 36W of power spread across two ports, which is enough to power the latest iPhones, Android devices, and iPads. An LED indicator rounds out the list of notable features here. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s PowerLine II 3-in-1 Lightning, MicroUSB and USB-C Cable for $11.24 when promo code AK8436W8 is applied during checkout. This just-released cable sells for $15 and today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked. Simplify your setup with this cable that works with all of the most popular formats out there. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker 36W USB-C Wall Charger features:

Universal high speed – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C tablets and more, Anker signature power 3. 0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any mobile device.

Wide Compatibility – Works flawlessly with USB-C phones, tablets, and more.

Travel ready – Designed to be taken anywhere with a compact design and foldable plug.

Superior Safety – Anker exclusive Multipotent safety technology provides complete protection for you and your devices.

What you get – power port III Duo wall charger, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month, and friendly customer service.

