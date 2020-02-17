Guitar deals from $110: Fender Strats, Martin acoustics, Gretsch, much more

Musician’s Friend is now offering the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar for $549.99 shipped in black, red, and pink. You’ll also find this one matched at Guitar Center in select colorways. Regularly up to $700, today’s deals are $150 in savings, matching our previous mention and the lowest totals we can find. Features include a gloss-finish solid alder body, 25.5-inch scale bolt-on maple neck with 22-frets and a Maple fingerboard. You’ll also find a 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge as well as single-coil neck/middle and bridge humbucker pickups with a 5-way switch. Rated 4+ stars. More guitar deals below.

Gator makes a great dual guitar stand at under $28 if you’re looking to show of some of your instruments. But if it’s just a single stand you’ll need, consider the AmazonBasics model at $14 Prime shipped. This stand carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers and makes for one of the more affordable ways to show off your new instrument while keeping it at arm’s reach. The rest of today’s guitar deals are listed below.

More Guitar Deals:

While we are talking guitars, you’ll want to go check out this deal we spotted on the AXE I/O 2-Ch. Audio Interface. It is now a straight $50 off and includes over $1,000 worth of software and guitar amp modeling gear.

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar:

If you’re the kind of Strat player who wants more punch out of the bridge position, this distinctive Fender Player HSS Stratocaster is made for you. It’s got that classic look and feel that only a Strat can deliver, with the added muscle of a humbucking pickup, so you can go from glassy single-coil tones to heavyweight growl and scream with the flip of a switch. This special Strat features a cool look with Black finish and Black pickguard. Case sold separately.

