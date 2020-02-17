Home Depot’s biggest DEWALT tool sale of 2020 so far starts at $14

Today only, as part of its Special of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off DEWALT power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 4-tool ToughSystem Combo Kit for $399. As a comparison, it has $779 worth of original value but trends around $600 in recent months. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen. Notable features here include a cordless drill and impact driver, circular saw, and a grinder. Ships with two 20V batteries and the robust ToughSystem carrying case that’s designed to withstand bumps and bruises. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Another standout is DEWALT’s 226-piece ToughSystem Mechanics Tool Set for $119. It typically goes for closer to $200 with today’s deal besting other retailers by at least $31. This bundle includes 226-pieces of mechanic tools and accessories. Features a ToughSystem carrying case with three removable trays. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on DEWALT combo kits, accessories, and more.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step walkthrough to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT 4-tool Combo System features:

The DCKTS450M2 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-kit (4Ah) with a Tough System features our DCD796 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Brushless Compact Hammer drill Kit which is lightweight and compact for working in tight spaces for long periods of time. The DCF885 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver which is compact and lightweight for fitting in tight spaces and increasing productivity.

