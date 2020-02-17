Haul it all with Solo’s Altitude 17.3-inch MacBook Backpack: $55.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack for $55.45 shipped. That’s $24 off recent pricing there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. This stylish bag features a slew of compartments which prepare you to easily haul cables, keys, a water bottle, and more. There’s a dedicated slot for a MacBook, ChromeBook, or PC that ranges from 13- to 17-inches in size, making this a bag that can adapt to an ever-changing tech lifestyle. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten with the look of Solo’s bag, consider the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for $22. It may not be ready to haul a 17-inch backpack, but it should be able to comfortably tote any modern MacBook.

With Amazon Fire tablets discounted as low as $40, now is the perfect time to add one to your bag. In this sale you’ll find a solid amount of savings on everything from 7- to 10-inch models.

Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack features:

Solo’s Altitude Backpack is designed to take on every adventure with lightweight, ultra durable parachute nylon, sports aviator inspired hardware and military grade Velcro for attaching an urban cool patch (optional)

Multi compartment: Roomy, padded interior laptop compartment ideal for most popular 13.3 Inches to 17.3 Inches MacBooks, laptops and Chromebooks. Dedicated pocket for iPad, Tablet or E readers

