Haul it all with Solo’s Altitude 17.3-inch MacBook Backpack: $55.50 (Reg. $80)

- Feb. 17th 2020 1:21 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack for $55.45 shipped. That’s $24 off recent pricing there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. This stylish bag features a slew of compartments which prepare you to easily haul cables, keys, a water bottle, and more. There’s a dedicated slot for a MacBook, ChromeBook, or PC that ranges from 13- to 17-inches in size, making this a bag that can adapt to an ever-changing tech lifestyle. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten with the look of Solo’s bag, consider the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for $22. It may not be ready to haul a 17-inch backpack, but it should be able to comfortably tote any modern MacBook.

With Amazon Fire tablets discounted as low as $40, now is the perfect time to add one to your bag. In this sale you’ll find a solid amount of savings on everything from 7- to 10-inch models.

Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack features:

  • Solo’s Altitude Backpack is designed to take on every adventure with lightweight, ultra durable parachute nylon, sports aviator inspired hardware and military grade Velcro for attaching an urban cool patch (optional)
  • Multi compartment: Roomy, padded interior laptop compartment ideal for most popular 13.3 Inches to 17.3 Inches MacBooks, laptops and Chromebooks. Dedicated pocket for iPad, Tablet or E readers

