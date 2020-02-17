Amazon’s Fire tablet sale includes its 10-inch USB-C model, prices start at $40

- Feb. 17th 2020 12:44 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting its entire range of Fire tablets. Our top pick is the Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether it be for a friend, family member, or yourself, this 10.1-inch tablet is about as affordable as it gets for similar devices. Of the entire range of Fire tablets, this is the only one to date that has received a USB-C makeover, finally kicking micro-USB to the curb. It features a 2GHz octa-core processor and offers up to 12-hours of battery life on a single charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon tablets on sale.

More Amazon tablets on sale:

No matter which device you end up with, JETech’s $9 Tablet Stand is an excellent way to round things out. It’s comprised of aluminum and rubber, yielding a premium build that can hold up to an 11-pound load.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

  • 10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM
  • Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

