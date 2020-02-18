Apple launches movie bundle sale from $10, action films starting at $5, more

- Feb. 18th 2020 9:01 am ET

0

Apple’s latest movie sale offers multi-film bundles from $10, plus a wide range of action titles and more from $5. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental, which you can find down below.

Bundles from $10 highlight this week’s sale

Apple has various movie bundles on sale from $10 to kickoff this week’s best deals. You’ll find a variety of action collections on sale from the last few decades. Here are some of our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $0.99 rental is Child’s Play starring Aubrey Plaza and Gabriel Bateman. It typically rents for over $5 at competing services and has collected a 4+ star rating so far.

