Apple launches movie bundle sale from $10, action films starting at $5, more

Apple’s latest movie sale offers multi-film bundles from $10, plus a wide range of action titles and more from $5. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental, which you can find down below.
Bundles from $10 highlight this week’s sale
Apple has various movie bundles on sale from $10 to kickoff this week’s best deals. You’ll find a variety of action collections on sale from the last few decades. Here are some of our top picks:
- The Matrix Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- 300 2-film Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ocean’s Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hobbit/Lord of the Rings Collection: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lethal Weapon 4-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Lost Boys 3-film Bundle: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Blade Runner 3-film Bundle: $20 (Reg. $30)
Other notable deals
- National Treasure: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Gone in 60 Seconds: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man’s Chest: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Pirates of the Caribbean At World’s End: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Bourne Identity: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Man on Fire: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Shelter: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Restless City: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Tropic Thunder: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $0.99 rental is Child’s Play starring Aubrey Plaza and Gabriel Bateman. It typically rents for over $5 at competing services and has collected a 4+ star rating so far.
