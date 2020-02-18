Less than $25 outfits your door with Kwikset’s Keyless Deadbolt (Save 35%)

- Feb. 18th 2020 11:42 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt (99050-002) for $24.93 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off the typical rate and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This solution may not be smart, but it does allow you to ditch the key in favor of passcodes. Having used several smart deadbolts over the years, I opt for a passcode 99% of the time. This model “installs in minutes,” making it a quick project that’s bound to save you quite a bit of time and hassle for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t have a deadbolt? The $11 AmazonBasics Door Reinforcement Lock is an affordable way to boost the security of almost any entrance. It comes in a variety of colorways and has garnered an average 4.2/5 star rating.

Another way to improve your home’s entrance is with a doorbell. We spotted a wireless doorbell kit for $8 which features an extensive 1,000-foot range.

Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt features:

  • Unlock keyless entry convenience for your garage door with this secure keypad lock
  • Lock meets Grade 3 security requirements and stores up to four user codes so different codes can be assigned to family and guests
  • Key free lock means no keys to lose or share and no lock picking or bumping.

