LucidSound’s wireless PS4 headset hits an all-time low of $118 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the LucidSound LS41 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 at $118.01 shipped. Regularly up to $200, which it still goes for direct at LucidSound, Best Buy sold it for $170 before it went out of stock there and this is a new all-time low. This headset is perfect for the PlayStation 4 gamer who wants a truly wireless headset. Packing a 20-hour battery life, this headset is designed to go all-day with you through your most intense gaming sessions. While the LS41 works best with PlayStation 4, it also functions with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more through an adapter cable. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, the built-in mic will be pretty great for most applications, but if you want to take it to the next level, you’ll need to follow our handy guide. It breaks it down step by step with what you need to do to get the most out of any gaming headset’s microphone, which is crucial for next-level streaming.

For those on a tighter budget, the CORSAIR Void Elite RGB is a great alternative. It’s available for $80 on Amazon and is geared toward PC players, though it works on most platforms. However, opting for the Anker Soundcore Strike 1 Gaming Headset at just $35 will save you even more. Just keep in mind there is no wireless functionality here at all, meaning it’ll have to plug into any system.

LucidSound LS41 Wireless Headset features:

Powered by state-of-the-art DTS Headphone: x 7.1 Surround sound audio Technology

20+ hour battery life: the built-in rechargeable battery delivers over 20 hours of wireless operation

Advanced dual mic system with mic Monitoring

