Nomad takes 30% off leather iPhone 11 Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, and more

Nomad is currently taking 30% off a selection of its leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories when code TAKE30 has been applied at checkout. Shipping varies per order. One standout from the sale is the Nomad Tri-Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Case in a variety of styles at $55.97. Down from $80, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a genuine leather exterior, the Tri-Folio also has a built-in TPE bumper, which provides up to 6-feet of drop protection. Built into the actual folio portion are two large pockets as well as four card slots, allowing you to store your ID, credit cards, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for additional standouts from Nomad’s warehouse sale.

Other standouts include:

Speaking of iPhone cases, a variety of Apple’s official styles are on sale today including those for iPhone 11/Pro and X/S Max. Prices start at $20, so if the leather options included in today’s Nomad sale aren’t for you, then this roundup is worth a look for some alternative styles.

Nomad Tri-Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Case features:

A folio case taken to the next level, with more flaps and even more storage, Rugged Tri-Folio is designed to completely replace a traditional wallet. Four card slots, two pockets for cash or anything else cluttering your pockets, integrated together with a modern design. Built with a raised TPE bumper bonded to the full rubber body, Rugged Tri-Folio will prevent damage from drops at all angles and protect your screen when dropped face down.

