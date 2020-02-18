RAVPower delivers 100W and USB-C on its travel power pack, all-time low at $110

- Feb. 18th 2020 10:19 am ET

0

RAVPower Official via Amazon offers its 100W Travel Battery for $109.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. RAVPower checks all the boxes on one of its latest battery packs, delivering up to 100W of maximum power alongside USB-C, USB-A, and AC ports. The internal 27000mAh battery will provide enough juice to power up your iPhone nearly seven times, while it can also fully charge a MacBook at least once. LED indicators relay how much battery life remains. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you need 100W of power, but can ditch the battery aspect, consider saving some cash and going with Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 4 instead. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s 2020’s must-have power supply. Notable features here include two USB-A and USB-C ports each. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to jump over to our daily smartphone accessory roundup for additional deals on must-have accessories, power banks, cables, and more.

RAVPower 100W Travel Battery features:

  • Power up Three devices at once: benefit from one Type-C Output and two USB ismart ports to charge new Ultra books and two other devices simultaneously (Type-C port only supports output)
  • Mega 27000mAh capacity: charges an iPhone 7 up to 7. 6 times, a Galaxy S8 up to 5 times, and a 12″ Macbook up to 1. 4 times
  • Recharge faster than ever: recharges itself fully in 5. 2 hours with the 24V/1a DC input and 8 LED indicators display the power level

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
RAVPower

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp