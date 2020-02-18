RAVPower delivers 100W and USB-C on its travel power pack, all-time low at $110

RAVPower Official via Amazon offers its 100W Travel Battery for $109.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. RAVPower checks all the boxes on one of its latest battery packs, delivering up to 100W of maximum power alongside USB-C, USB-A, and AC ports. The internal 27000mAh battery will provide enough juice to power up your iPhone nearly seven times, while it can also fully charge a MacBook at least once. LED indicators relay how much battery life remains. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you need 100W of power, but can ditch the battery aspect, consider saving some cash and going with Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 4 instead. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s 2020’s must-have power supply. Notable features here include two USB-A and USB-C ports each. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

RAVPower 100W Travel Battery features:

Power up Three devices at once: benefit from one Type-C Output and two USB ismart ports to charge new Ultra books and two other devices simultaneously (Type-C port only supports output)

Mega 27000mAh capacity: charges an iPhone 7 up to 7. 6 times, a Galaxy S8 up to 5 times, and a 12″ Macbook up to 1. 4 times

Recharge faster than ever: recharges itself fully in 5. 2 hours with the 24V/1a DC input and 8 LED indicators display the power level

