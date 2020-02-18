Score Ray-Ban, Oakley, Smith, Raen sunglasses for extra 20% off, today only

- Feb. 18th 2020 11:59 am ET

0

Ending tomorrow, Steep and Cheap offers an extra 20% off select sunglasses with code SHADES20FEB at checkout. Find great deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, Smith Optics, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Oakley Stringer Sunglasses are on sale for $52, which is down from its original rate of $143. These sunglasses are available in several color options and are a great option for outdoor adventures. This style features a durable frame and 100% UV protection. It also has a stress resistant lens for added comfort and a stylish side logo. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Macy’s North Face Sale takes 40% off popular jackets, vests, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Oakley

Oakley
Rayban

About the Author