Score Ray-Ban, Oakley, Smith, Raen sunglasses for extra 20% off, today only

Ending tomorrow, Steep and Cheap offers an extra 20% off select sunglasses with code SHADES20FEB at checkout. Find great deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, Smith Optics, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Oakley Stringer Sunglasses are on sale for $52, which is down from its original rate of $143. These sunglasses are available in several color options and are a great option for outdoor adventures. This style features a durable frame and 100% UV protection. It also has a stress resistant lens for added comfort and a stylish side logo. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Macy’s North Face Sale takes 40% off popular jackets, vests, and more.

