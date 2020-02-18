Score Ray-Ban, Oakley, Smith, Raen sunglasses for extra 20% off, today only

Ending tomorrow, Steep and Cheap offers an extra 20% off select sunglasses with code SHADES20FEB at checkout. Find great deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, Smith Optics, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Oakley Stringer Sunglasses are on sale for $52, which is down from its original rate of $143. These sunglasses are available in several color options and are a great option for outdoor adventures. This style features a durable frame and 100% UV protection. It also has a stress resistant lens for added comfort and a stylish side logo. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Oakley Stringer Sunglasses $52 (Orig. $143)
- Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses $76 (Orig. $143)
- Oakley Sliver XL Polarized Sunglasses $76 (Orig. $173)
- Oakley Chainlink Sunglasses $64 (Orig. $160)
- Oakley Valve Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $163)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Smith Fairground Polarized Sunglasses $76 (Orig. $169)
- Oakley Drop In Polarized Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $183)
- RAEN Scripps Sunglasses $68 (Orig. $185)
- Vuarnet O2 Sunglasses $72 (Orig. $220)
- Electric Super Bee Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, the Macy’s North Face Sale takes 40% off popular jackets, vests, and more.
