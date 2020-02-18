Expand your smart home with three TP-Link Dimmer Switches: $85 (Save $25)

Amazon is offering three TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches (HS220) for $84.99 shipped. That’s up to $25 off the typical rate there and is an offer that we’ve seen Amazon beat only once before. Unlike most switches, TP-Link ratchets things up with versatility that spans Alexa, Assistant, IFTTT, and even Cortana, allowing PC users to easily control the lights. The companion Kasa app provides an additional way to control lights and tweak brightness. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Not ready for three? Consider Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch for $23 when clipping the on-page coupon. It’s what I use at home and have had zero issues with reliability. The layout is also very easy to read and understand, making it easy for friends and family to embrace dimming capabilities.

Now that your lighting situation has been improved, take a moment to consider ditching your house key for a passcode. We just found Kwikset’s Keyless Deadbolt for $25, yielding 35% in savings.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches features:

Control from Anywhere – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app

Voice Control – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

