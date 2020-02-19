Gold Toe’s 6-Pack of Harrington Crew Socks for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Men’s 6-Pack of Gold Toe Harrington Crew Socks for $12.79 Prime shipped when you apply the $3.20 on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $17, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen since Black Friday. These socks have cushioning throughout for added comfort and a moisture control fabric to keep you cool throughout the day. Plus, they’re great for wearing with dress shoes, boots, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

However, if you’re looking for a women’s pair of socks the Amazon Essentials 6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks are priced at just $9.75. These socks are great for workouts and also feature a breathable mesh material to help keep you cool. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Also, be sure to check out the J.Crew Factory 9 to 5 Event that’s offering 50% off workwear including slacks, suit jackets, dresses, and more.

Gold Toe Harrington Crew Socks feature:

Soft, durable cotton and a full-cushion foot make the Harrington by GOLDTOE ideal for work and leisure.

Carefully constructed with AquaFX Moisture Control technology and spandex for a Perfect Fit, these socks are engineered to keep your feet cool and dry – no matter what is on the agenda.

Designed with an authentic rib construction in a variety of marled yarns, the Harrington complements any outfit, while ensuring effortless style and all day comfort.

