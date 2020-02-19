J.Crew Factory 9 to 5 Event offers 50% off workwear with deals from $30

- Feb. 19th 2020 9:43 am ET

0

J.Crew Factory’s has launched its 9 to 5 Event that’s offering 50% off workwear for men and women. Prices are as marked. Plus, an extra 40% off clearance items with code LEVELUP at checkout. This event is a great way to update your slacks, dresses, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most popular trends for this spring is leopard and the Jamie Pants are on sale for $40. To compare, these pants are originally priced at $80. This style is great for work events with blouses or on the weekends paired with a jean jacket. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory’s 9 to 5 Event below.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out the Macy’s North Face Event that’s offering 40% off jackets, vests, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
jcrew factory

jcrew factory

About the Author