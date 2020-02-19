HyperX’s Alloy Elite Gaming Keyboard returns to low at $80 ($60 off), more

Amazon offers the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $140, a price you’ll find right now at Best Buy, that’s good for a $60 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the Amazon all-time low. HyperX’s Ally Elite headlines the company’s lineup of gaming keyboards with dynamic RGB lighting effects, a steel frame, media playback controls, and much more. Based around CHERRY MX key switches, you’ll enjoy a tactile typing experience. Plus to make longer gaming sessions more comfortable, you’ll find a detachable wrist rest with soft-touch coating. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 660 gamers. More below.

We’re also seeing the HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped at Amazon. Regularly up to $100, today’s offer saves you $40 and like our featured discount, matches the Amazon low. This model isn’t as high-end as the Alloy Elite mentioned above, but will still enhance your battlestation with a full set of cherry MX Red mechanical keys, red backlighting, and more. Note: Shipping is delayed about a week right now. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

A perfect companion purchase alongside the Alloy Elite Keyboard is HyperX’s FURY S Pro Gaming Mouse Pad at $30. This option is meant to match with the keyboard both stylistically, as well as with its form-factor. HyperX’s FURY S has room for a full-sized keyboard with room to spare. It comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

HyperX Alloy Elite Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB is a full-featured RGB keyboard that has as much stunning style as it has substance. Customize your keyboard or individual keys with RGB lighting which is simply set up using the HyperX NGenuity software. The solid steel frame helps ensure you’ll have sturdy, stable controls in the midst of the most frantic action, while the Game Mode, N-Key Rollover, and anti-ghosting functions keep all your keypresses on point.

