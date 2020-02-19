Old Navy takes 40% off all of its jeans and tees from from $6

Old Navy offers all of its jeans and tees at 40% off plus 30% off your purchase at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with essentials you will wear daily. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Straight Rigid Jeans are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $21. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $35. This style is made of 100% cotton material and comes in a really dark wash that’s flattering on an array of body types. It also has a straight hem that can easily be rolled and large pockets to store everyday essentials. With over 2,000 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

