Old Navy takes 40% off all of its jeans and tees from from $6

Old Navy offers all of its jeans and tees at 40% off plus 30% off your purchase at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with essentials you will wear daily. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Straight Rigid Jeans are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $21. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $35. This style is made of 100% cotton material and comes in a really dark wash that’s flattering on an array of body types. It also has a straight hem that can easily be rolled and large pockets to store everyday essentials. With over 2,000 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Five-Pocket Twill Pants $18 (Orig. $35)
- Frost-Free Quilted Puffer Vest $20 (Orig. $40)
- Straight Rigid Jeans $21 (Orig. $35)
- Regular-Fit Built-In Chambray Top $18 (Orig. $37)
- Button-Down Mock-Neck Sweater $29 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa-Lined Jean Jacket $35 (Orig. $55)
- High-Waisted Distressed Jeans $33 (Orig. $55)
- Hooded Frost-Free Jacket $45 (Orig. $85)
- Shaker-Stitch Turtleneck Sweater Dress $30 (Orig. $60)
- French Terry Cinched-Hem Joggers $14 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
