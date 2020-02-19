Old Navy takes 40% off all of its jeans and tees from from $6

- Feb. 19th 2020 10:45 am ET

0

Old Navy offers all of its jeans and tees at 40% off plus 30% off your purchase at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with essentials you will wear daily. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Straight Rigid Jeans are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $21. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $35. This style is made of 100% cotton material and comes in a really dark wash that’s flattering on an array of body types. It also has a straight hem that can easily be rolled and large pockets to store everyday essentials. With over 2,000 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Old Navy

Old Navy

About the Author