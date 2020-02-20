An $80 discount graces AmazonBasics’ standing desk converter at a low of $130

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Adjustable-Height Standing Desk Converter for $129.81 shipped. Normally selling for $210, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $38, and marks a new all-time low. This AmazonBasics Desk Converter turns any workstation into a standing desk. It adjusts from five inches up to 21 inches, supports up to 35 lbs. and also features an integrated keyboard tray. This option is a great way to get the benefits of a standing desk without replacing your entire setup. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to make some improvements to your desk setup, a great buy is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter.

Another way to enhance things at your workstation would be to take a crack at taming that mess of charging cords. Cable management is an often overlooked element of one’s battlestation, which is why you’ll want to bring home the AmazonBasics Cable Zippered Sleeve for $12 with some of your savings.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Place on an existing table or desk for an instant sit-stand workstation. The AmazonBasics Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter makes it easy to quickly switch between sitting and standing for healthy movement throughout the workday, which helps promote increased productivity and can help provide enhanced ergonomic benefits. The sit-stand workstation arrives fully assembled, rests directly on an existing table or desk, and makes it easy to transition between sitting and standing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!