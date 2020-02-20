These Bosch and CRAFTSMAN bit sets are priced from $6.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Bosch 48-pc. Screwdriving Set (SDMS48) for $19.07 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 25% off the typical rate there and is a price that’s only been beaten once at Amazon in over a year. Thanks to a “tough bit design,” these bits are said to offer a 10x lifespan when compared with standard competitors. Each tip is precision engineered to deliver a tight fit to prevent bits from slipping and rounding out a screw’s head. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find a CRAFTSMAN bit set for under $6.50.

We also spotted the CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (964074) for $6.37 Prime shipped from Amazon. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This affordable set includes six drill bit sizes, 14 driver tips, and more. A protective case keeps everything organized and locked in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bosch 48-pc. Screwdriving Set features:

Impact tough bit design – provides 10x life over standard impact bits

Extended torsion zone – helps to absorb high torque of new impact drivers

Tilt in/Tilt Out case mechanism – allows easier access to bits

Customized storage configuration – provides efficiency, so the right bit is always at hand

Precision engineered bit tips – deliver a tighter fit and less cam out

