Dremel’s Multi-Max Oscillating Tool includes 30 accessories for $99 (24% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Dremel MM50-01 Multi-Max Oscillating Tool Kit for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $129 at retailers like Home Depot, today’s offer saves you $30 and returns the price to match the Amazon low set only once before. Dremel’s oscillating tool is a versatile option to add to your arsenal of tools and excels at flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding and more. Included here are 30 various bits and attachments that amplify its capabilities to have you ready for a plethora of jobs around the house. The tool itself features a 10,000 to 21,000 RPM motor and everything gets neatly stored away in the included carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 115 customers.

Get in the oscillating tool game for less by opting for BLACK+DECKER’s variable speed multi-tool. Right now you’ll pay $43 at Amazon, making this a much more budget-friendly alternative to the lead deal. One downside here is that you’re going to have to supply your own bits and attachments. But if you want to build out a tool kit from scratch, this is a solid option.

For more ways to expand your DIY kit, you can add Ryobi’s 18V cordless inflator to your arsenal for $69. Or if you’re in search of a new driver, Milwaukee’s M12 option includes an LED light as well for $99.

Dremel Multi-Max mm50 Oscillating Tool features:

The Dremel Multi-Max mm50 oscillating tool is equipped with a powerful 5. 0 amp motor, The highest amp rated tool at the $129 price point. It is also built with a robust metal head that lowers vibration for cleaner precise results with less fatigue, as well as increasing tool durability. The innovative design with the compact head and angled body makes it easier to get into tight hard-to-reach spaces and gives you much better control, especially when flush or plunge cutting.

