Elgato Stream Deck XL delivers 32 customizable keys for $190 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $189.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $250 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Elgato’s 32-key Stream Deck is certainly worth considering. It offers direct integration with popular services like Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more. You can even place custom actions on a per-key basis for apps like Photoshop and other popular tools. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a little extra cable length for your new Elgato Stream Deck? Grab this 6.5-foot extension cable for a few dollars and easily put your new accessory within arms reach. Not to mention you can combine it with other devices as well if you need to build out a more customized streaming setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 4,200 Amazon reviewers.

Elgato Stream Deck Controller features:

Advanced live production: easily control your favorite tools and platforms

32 customizable keys: instantly trigger unlimited actions with a tap

Powerful integrations: elgato game capture, obs, stream labs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, mixer, Spotify, Philips HUE, vmix, voice mod, and more

One-touch operation: change, scenes, launch media, switch cameras, Tweak lighting, adjust Audio, post tweets – anything

