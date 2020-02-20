Elgato Stream Deck XL delivers 32 customizable keys for $190 (Reg. $250)

- Feb. 20th 2020 7:12 am ET

$190
0

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $189.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $250 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Elgato’s 32-key Stream Deck is certainly worth considering. It offers direct integration with popular services like Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more. You can even place custom actions on a per-key basis for apps like Photoshop and other popular tools. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a little extra cable length for your new Elgato Stream Deck? Grab this 6.5-foot extension cable for a few dollars and easily put your new accessory within arms reach. Not to mention you can combine it with other devices as well if you need to build out a more customized streaming setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 4,200 Amazon reviewers.

Elgato Stream Deck Controller features:

  • Advanced live production: easily control your favorite tools and platforms
  • 32 customizable keys: instantly trigger unlimited actions with a tap
  • Powerful integrations: elgato game capture, obs, stream labs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, mixer, Spotify, Philips HUE, vmix, voice mod, and more
  • One-touch operation: change, scenes, launch media, switch cameras, Tweak lighting, adjust Audio, post tweets – anything

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$190
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

elgato

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp