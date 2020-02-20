Upgrade your kitchen or home theater with this LED light strip for just $8.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot RGB LED Strip Light for $8.49 Prime shipped with the code 5WINFOY4 at checkout. Down 50% from its regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering over 16-feet of coverage, this LED light strip adds ambiance to any room. Whether you want to mount it under a cabinet for countertop lighting, put it in a bathroom, or use it to backlight your TV, this strip is great for the job. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal comes with five clips, why not pick up a pack of 100 for under $7.50 Prime shipped? I used these mounting clips to install under-cabinet lighting in my parent’s kitchen and they absolutely love it. Keep in mind that you’ll need to screw the clips in instead of using double-sided tape to adhere them. However, it does provide a much stronger hold, meaning your strip won’t ever fall down.

For a slightly different appearance, we spotted this TaoTronics 66-foot LED Strip Light for $9 Prime shipped. While it is quite a bit longer, the overall design is very different from today’s lead deal. This model won’t provide quite as much illumination and is more designed for ambient situations instead of bright lighting.

Govee LED Strip Light features:

Dimmable Warm Lights: The led strip lights feature an unique design and development of a simple controller convenient to adjust brightness, the brightness of the light strip is controlled by switch dimmer( included).

Super Bright and Easy Setup: This 16.4ft led tape light includes 300 bright LEDs and give a smooth consistent light. Designated Glue Super Self-adhesive back with adhesive tape for easy application, no tools required and do not worry about falling off.

