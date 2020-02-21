Keep your shop nice and neat with Bosch’s Stackable Storage Case: $39 (Save $20)

- Feb. 21st 2020 4:44 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Bosch L-BOXX-3 Stackable Tool Storage Case for $38.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Keeping your shop organized not only cuts down on wasted time, it can also lead increased longevity of tools as they can be protected in containers like this Bosch storage case. It’s comprised of a water-resistant material that can be carried upright or sideways, providing you with options. Since it is stackable with other Bosch L-BOXX cases, you can plan to expand your collection when the need arises. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to nab the deal we found on TACKLIFE’s Cordless Lite Rotary Tool Kit at under $15.50. Adding this to your collection will pave the way for easy sanding, cleaning, and engraving of small objects.

Another tool-related deal we unraveled today includes DEWALT’s 192-piece Mechanics Set. Regularly $180, this expansive kit can be yours for $120, yielding a new low we’ve tracked and $60 in savings.

Bosch L-BOXX-3 features:

  • 1-Click stacking – easily lock tool cases together for easy transport and handling
  • Top and side handles – 2 carrying options for comfort in all situations
  • Comfortable locking clips – easy to lock and unlock for fast access to tools
  • Theft security – lockable cases
  • Durable – shock proof (fully crash tested) and water resistant material

