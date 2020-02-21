Keep your shop nice and neat with Bosch’s Stackable Storage Case: $39 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Bosch L-BOXX-3 Stackable Tool Storage Case for $38.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Keeping your shop organized not only cuts down on wasted time, it can also lead increased longevity of tools as they can be protected in containers like this Bosch storage case. It’s comprised of a water-resistant material that can be carried upright or sideways, providing you with options. Since it is stackable with other Bosch L-BOXX cases, you can plan to expand your collection when the need arises. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to nab the deal we found on TACKLIFE’s Cordless Lite Rotary Tool Kit at under $15.50. Adding this to your collection will pave the way for easy sanding, cleaning, and engraving of small objects.

Another tool-related deal we unraveled today includes DEWALT’s 192-piece Mechanics Set. Regularly $180, this expansive kit can be yours for $120, yielding a new low we’ve tracked and $60 in savings.

Bosch L-BOXX-3 features:

1-Click stacking – easily lock tool cases together for easy transport and handling

Top and side handles – 2 carrying options for comfort in all situations

Comfortable locking clips – easy to lock and unlock for fast access to tools

Theft security – lockable cases

Durable – shock proof (fully crash tested) and water resistant material

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!