An Amazon low strikes DEWALT 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, now $120 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT75049) for $119.97 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. This expansive DEWALT tool kit features pieces with a non-slip gripping surface and deep laser-etched markings for quick and easy identification. Owners will garner a 72-tooth gear system that is made with high-torque ratcheting in mind. A bundled carrying case keeps each piece in place while also being rugged enough to protect its contents. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re not attached to the DEWALT brand, consider the AmazonBasics 201-piece Mechanic Socket Tool Kit Set for $73. Brand aside, it is worth noting that Amazon’s offering does ditch DEWALT’s lifetime warranty for a basic 1-year timeframe.

Since we’re talking tools, don’t miss out on these Bosch and CRAFTSMAN bit sets priced from $6.50. We found these yesterday and the deals are still live.

DEWALT 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

  • Deep laser etched markings for Easy socket size identification
  • 5 Degree arc swing and slim head Design
  • 72 Tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
  • Low profile directional lever
  • Easy one hand operation

