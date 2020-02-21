Get crafty with TACKLIFE’s Cordless Lite Rotary Tool Kit for under $15.50

Inies (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Cordless Lite Rotary Tool Kit for $15.38 Prime shipped when coupon code WBFX6A95 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This mini rotary tool is a great way to test the waters of a new hobby without spending much to get started. It’s great for small tasks ranging from sanding to engraving. A total of 31-accessories are included, helping you try your hand at a variety of things. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you plan to sand with your new rotary tool, applying today’s savings towards the AUSTOR 132-piece Sanding Drum Set for $8 could go a long way. Nearly 600 Amazon shoppers have left a review with its average rating leveling out at 4.3/5 stars.

For bigger tasks, take a moment to scope out the deal we found on DEWALT’s 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set. It’s currently $120 at Amazon, which is $60 off what you’d typically spend there.

TACKLIFE Cordless Rotary Tool Lite features:

Portable and Convenient – Perfect for light jobs and nail polishing. With the overload protection, the work will become safer and more reliable; The mini size rotary tool allows you to take it and use it whenever and anywhere

Variety of Bits Assortment – 31 pieces of accessories help to do different work like drilling holes, grinding, graving and nail polishing; Collet size is 3/32”and 1/8”

Simple 3 Speeds Adjustment – One button to switch rotation speed among 5,000, 10,000 and 15,000 rpm, which adap

