New Bruce Lee-inspired G-Shock watch debuts with Bluetooth, solar power, more

- Feb. 21st 2020 4:07 pm ET

0

Perhaps now more than ever, we are inundated with a burgeoning supply of watches to choose from. While many have a tendency to look the same, some designs are able to instantly differentiate themselves from the rest of the pack. A new Bruce Lee-inspired watch from G-Shock makes for a prime example. It has debuted as part of the luxury MR-G lineup, which happens to be the best offered by the company. Along with its icon-inspired design, the new Bruce Lee G-Shock watch wields a bit of tech, including Bluetooth, GPS, and solar power. Continue reading to learn more.

Bruce Lee G-Shock unveiled

Believe it or not, if Bruce Lee were alive today, he would be 80-years old. This standout release commemorates Bruce Lee’s 80th birthday, and mimics the look found in his iconic track suit. Across the watch you will find yellow and red highlights, which are a tribute to Jeet Kune Do, a martial art form started by Bruce Lee.

Surrounding the Bruce Lee G-Shock bezel you will find engravings of 12 Chinese characters which reads: “Using no way as way. Having no limitation as limitation.” This phrase expresses potential of Jeet Kune Do, making it an exceptional tribute to Lee’s own form of martial arts.

While Bluetooth and GPS are a part of this Bruce Lee G-Shock, any smartwatch expectations are hampered since these serve as merely a way to precisely decipher the current time. This limited implementation is certainly contributes to its ability to stay continuously powered using solar energy.

Bruce Lee G-Shock

Pricing and availability

As is common with similar pieces of jewelry, the new Bruce Lee G-Shock will be produced in a limited quantity. A mere 300 timepieces will be made, each of which will retail for $4,000, helping ensure that this collectable becomes a treasured tribute to Bruce Lee. It will be made available for purchase starting in April at select Jewelers and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given the fact that Bruce Lee is an icon in the martial arts space, it seems fitting that G-Shock of all companies has produced a watch in tribute of the legendary action film star. This rings especially true since the brand is well-renowned when it comes to delivering tough timepieces.

The Bruce Lee G-Shock watch is no exception considering it employs a durable band, sapphire glass crystal, and titanium case. While it does feature Bluetooth and utilize solar energy for power, the tech side of me does wish that G-Shock would have added a bit more smart functionality. That being said, it’s likely that many of these watches will instantly turn into collectables and never actually be worn.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
watches

watches
G-SHOCK

About the Author