Perhaps now more than ever, we are inundated with a burgeoning supply of watches to choose from. While many have a tendency to look the same, some designs are able to instantly differentiate themselves from the rest of the pack. A new Bruce Lee-inspired watch from G-Shock makes for a prime example. It has debuted as part of the luxury MR-G lineup, which happens to be the best offered by the company. Along with its icon-inspired design, the new Bruce Lee G-Shock watch wields a bit of tech, including Bluetooth, GPS, and solar power. Continue reading to learn more.

Bruce Lee G-Shock unveiled

Believe it or not, if Bruce Lee were alive today, he would be 80-years old. This standout release commemorates Bruce Lee’s 80th birthday, and mimics the look found in his iconic track suit. Across the watch you will find yellow and red highlights, which are a tribute to Jeet Kune Do, a martial art form started by Bruce Lee.

Surrounding the Bruce Lee G-Shock bezel you will find engravings of 12 Chinese characters which reads: “Using no way as way. Having no limitation as limitation.” This phrase expresses potential of Jeet Kune Do, making it an exceptional tribute to Lee’s own form of martial arts.

While Bluetooth and GPS are a part of this Bruce Lee G-Shock, any smartwatch expectations are hampered since these serve as merely a way to precisely decipher the current time. This limited implementation is certainly contributes to its ability to stay continuously powered using solar energy.

Pricing and availability

As is common with similar pieces of jewelry, the new Bruce Lee G-Shock will be produced in a limited quantity. A mere 300 timepieces will be made, each of which will retail for $4,000, helping ensure that this collectable becomes a treasured tribute to Bruce Lee. It will be made available for purchase starting in April at select Jewelers and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given the fact that Bruce Lee is an icon in the martial arts space, it seems fitting that G-Shock of all companies has produced a watch in tribute of the legendary action film star. This rings especially true since the brand is well-renowned when it comes to delivering tough timepieces.

The Bruce Lee G-Shock watch is no exception considering it employs a durable band, sapphire glass crystal, and titanium case. While it does feature Bluetooth and utilize solar energy for power, the tech side of me does wish that G-Shock would have added a bit more smart functionality. That being said, it’s likely that many of these watches will instantly turn into collectables and never actually be worn.

