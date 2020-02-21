Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 Lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two of the brand’s Room Sensors for $189.97 shipped. Down from $249, the thermostat usually fetches a $169 price tag by itself. Throw in the value of the sensors, and you’ll save 24% while locking in one of the best prices to date on the bundle. HomeKit control leads the way on ecobee3, allowing you to change the temperature by summoning Siri and setting automations with the rest of your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling, alongside Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included room sensors allow you to take hyperlocal temperature readings into consideration, which makes your setup all the more intelligent. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Now that cooler weather has set in, there’s no better time to take advantage of smart thermostat perks. But if the featured deal is a bit too pricey for you needs, consider the Honeywell T5+ Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $104 at Amazon instead. You’ll still find Siri support, as well as Alexa and Assistant control, a touchscreen display, and more.

Or if you just want to skip the smart home control found in the ecobee3 Lite altogether, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $48 instead. This option still brings 7-day scheduling and other notable features into your home’s 2-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized heating setup throughout the winter.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation. Control this Wi-Fi-enabled ecobee3 lite smart thermostat by voice or remotely from your Android smartphone or iOS device or Apple Watch.

