Microsoft’s official Xbox One Headset is within pennies of an Amazon low at $15

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Chat Headset for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly up to $25, today’s deal slashes 40% off and is within 4 cents the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This headset features a “responsive microphone with adjustable boom” and plugs directly into the Xbox One Wireless Controller. Snagging this headset paves the way for clear communication when playing online. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Set any console predispositions aside and opt for Sony’s $6 Playstation 4 Mono Chat Earbud to reduce today’s spending by 60%. Despite branding differences, this headset works well on Xbox One controllers while managing to deliver an extremely compact form-factor.

While you’re at it, consider extending that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for 3-months at $25. This Amazon offer yields $20 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

Microsoft Xbox One Chat Headset features:

Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller and the new white Xbox Wireless Controller – no batteries needed

Chat privately with your friends while gaming in crystal-clear digital audio

Lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!