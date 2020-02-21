Mountain Hardwear’s offering 50% off sportswear styles: Jackets, vests, more

Mountain Hardwear takes 50% off select sportswear styles including jackets, vests, pullovers, and more. Prices are as marked. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ghost Whisperer 2 Hooded Jacket that’s on sale for $162 and originally was priced at $325. This lightweight jacket is highly packable and waterproof. This style is made of recycled material and it comes in two color options. It would be an awesome option for snow outings this winter or spring hikes for a lightweight layer. Plus, it’s available in a women’s option for $150. Find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear below.

The Keele Pullover is another layering option for this winter and it’s on sale for $60, which is 50% off the original rate. This pullover is available in six color options and features moisture-wicking material for added comfort. It also features a zippered chest pocket to store your phone or wallet.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!