Sprint is currently offering the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $300 shipped when purchased outright on an Unlimited plan. Note: Activation fees may apply. Originally $929 at launch, it regularly goes for around $550 at Best Buy these days and this is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re on Sprint and looking for a new smartphone, the Pixel 3 XL is a great option. It’s made by Google and is guaranteed updates for at least two years, meaning it has a minimum of a year’s worth of guaranteed updates left. Plus, it offers wireless charging, USB-C, a fantastic camera, and an OLED display. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Now, with your savings, why not pick up some must-have accessories? Pixel Stand is a must-have if you own Google’s smartphone. It’s available for $80 on Amazon, and is a great addition to any setup. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Something else to consider is Anker’s PowerPort Atom 4 USB-C Charger. It has 100W of power, dual USB-C outputs, and even packs two USB-A plugs for legacy devices for $100 at Amazon. This is perfect if you have more than one USB-C device in your life. Check out our hands-on to learn even more about Anker’s latest charger.

Those who prefer Samsung as a manufacturer will want to check out this deal we found on the S10. It drops Samsung’s previous-generation device down to $550, which is a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Designed to let you more easily capture and interact with the world around you, the Pixel 3 XL 64GB Smartphone from Google features a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera that can snap high-res images and 4K/30p video. The dual front 8MP selfie cameras feature a normal lens in one, and a wide-angle lens in the other. With the wide-angle lens, you can include more people in group selfies. Other AI camera features built into the Pixel 3 XL, such as Top Shot and Night Sight help to make sure you get the best picture possible.

