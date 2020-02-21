Score Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Smartphone at a new Amazon low of $550 (Reg. $900)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone for $549.99 shipped. Normally fetching $900, it just recently dropped to $750 and is now down the extra $200. Today’s offer is $250 under our previous mention from Black Friday and marks a new Amazon low. Sporting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 845 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

A perfect way to use your savings is by protecting your new handset with a case. Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S10 Case is a great option for that, and will only run you $12 at Amazon. It leverages the brand’s air cushion technology for shock absorption and pairs a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern and raised lip to protect the screen.

Get in the Android game for less with the Moto One Action Android smartphone, which is starting at $180 following an up to $170 discount. Or for plenty of ways to load up your new handset, be sure to swing by our roundup of best Android game and app deals. We’re seeing plenty of noteworthy discounts on titles like Marble Age, SiNKR 2, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

A nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display for more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form. Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it. The in-display sensor opens seamlessly with one hand in almost any light, rain or shine. This next-generation Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID keeps your phone and data secure using sound waves to detect the unique peaks and valleys of your fingertip in three dimensions.

