Our exclusive code takes $140 off Yamaha’s MusicCast Airplay Speaker at $360

World Wide Stereo is currently offering an exclusive discount for 9to5Toys readers on the Yamaha WX-051 MusicCast 50 Wireless Smart Speaker, dropping the price to $359.95 shipped when code 9TO5 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $500 at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $11 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Centered around AirPlay connectivity, this smart speaker is also equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Spotify, and more. It packs a 5.1-channel audio array primarily comprised of two woofers and two dome tweeters. You’ll also be able to leverage Yamaha’s MusicCast functionality for multi-room audio setups and the like. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers.

Yamaha MusicCast 50 Smart Speaker features:

The musician 50 has the power to make your music More amazing – maybe in ways you never imagined. With a simple, artistic design, It fits in with any decor. Use one or two together to create a powerful wireless stereo sound. The musician app makes your musical 50 even more versatile. Add either a single speaker or a pair to a musical surround-capable AV receiver to provide wireless Surrounds for 5. Channel home theater system. Or listen to music in any room in your home with a musical multi-room setup. And Voice control with Alexa adds more flexibility for your life.

