Just $10 scores you Brother’s P-touch Label Maker at an Amazon low (Save 60%)

Amazon currently offers the Brother P-touch PTM95 Label Maker for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Good for a 60% discount from the going rate, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention from December and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low. This label maker features a full QWERTY keyboard, making generating new labels pretty effortless. It also features three different fonts and plenty of other customizable features. Having a label maker around the house comes in handy, whether you’re looking to maximize your organization efforts or want to keep things tidier than usual. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

A great way to leverage some of your savings from the featured deal is to pick up some Brother label maker tape. Doing so will ensure that you’re prepared for any upcoming cleaning or organization projects.

Brother P-touch PTM95 Label Maker features:

This handy P-touch labeler is lightweight, portable and easy to use. It features a Qwerty Keyboard and easy-view display. Comes with a variety of type styles, frames and symbols to easily personalize your labels. Great for home and home office use.

