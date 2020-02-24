While we are without a shortage of inexpensive laptops, the implementation is often carried out using cheap materials and less than stellar internal components. A sacrifice of available storage and RAM can often be shed in a Chromebook, but PC laptops generally need power and storage to remain useable for a satisfactory amount of time. This has led to affordable Chromebooks with premium materials, quickly leaving PCs in the dust. A global launch of Honor MagicBook is here to help change this. Continue reading for further details.

What the specs of Honor MagicBook?

Much like MacBooks and many other high-end laptops, the new Honor laptops are both comprised of aluminum. Storage capacity and RAM starts at 256GB and 8GB, respectively. The base processor is an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and it’s paired with a Radeon Vega 8 GPU. When it comes to I/O, Honor MagicBook includes USB-C, 3.5mm, HDMI, and two USB-A ports.

As we’ve come to expect, the USB-C input is used for charging, and it ships with a 65-watt power brick. Plugging in for 30-minutes is said to recharge over 50% of its battery capacity. Once fully charged, users can expect up to 10-hour battery life. This laptop is available in both 14- and 15.6-inch screen sizes. The smaller of the two mimics a 13-inch MacBook Pro’s weight, clocking in at just over 3-pounds.

How much will Honor MagicBook cost?

Despite the fact that Honor has yet to provide global price points for MagicBook, we anticipate a cost of around $600 based on its current international price. While not as affordable as a Chromebook, this PCs specifications and build quality set a high-bar for competitors.

When will Honor MagicBook be available?

As is the case with pricing, the company has not shared a global release date. It does seem reasonable to anticipate availability sometime in 2020, but only time will tell. Considering the fact that select Honor products are readily-available on Amazon, it seems that listings pop up there after an official release.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I do occasionally fire up Boot Camp on my MacBook Air to play a game or two, I have little desire to use Windows as my primary operating system. If I were to switch away from Mac, Chrome OS would definitely be my first choice given how little I rely on native apps these days. That being said, Honor MagicBook makes a compelling argument to think otherwise given its specifications and build quality. At least on paper, that is.

Source: Digital Trends

