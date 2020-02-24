Travel with this portable router for easy wireless internet: $30 (Reg. $45)

Feb. 24th 2020

HooToo-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its FileHub Portable Router for $29.99 shipped with the code TM05TECH and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $44 regular going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This portable router turns wired internet into wireless through its built-in battery. Plus, it can allow you to access SD cards, portable hard drives, and more through its built-in SD and USB connections. Need some extra charge on your phone? Just plugin and use the 10400mAh battery to top off. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, we’d recommend spending a bit of your savings on picking up a spare Ethernet cable. This 5-foot Cat-6 model is on Amazon for under $6.50 Prime shipped. This will make hooking up the portable router super simple, ensuring that you have everything needed to get the job done.

We would also recommend grabbing this portable case for around $15 Prime shipped. It’s designed specifically for today’s lead deal, allowing you to easily carry your portable router, cables, and more in one simple location.

For more great deals, don’t miss out on this morning’s roundup of networking sales in Amazon’s Gold Box.

HooToo FileHub Portable Router features:

  • Storage backup: This Trip Mate Titan transfers files between multiple USB hard drives and your devices (phone/tablet/computer) to free much more space up for your devices.
  • Wireless router: instantly convert a wired network to wireless network. And bridge and extend Wi-Fi, share internet securely with others (but it’s not a hotspot and do not support VPN).
  • Media Streamer & Sharer: seamlessly share with your families, friends and stream your videos, photos, and music on your connected smartphones, tablets, TVs, media players, Chromecast, Roku, and other DLNA devices, via app HooToo Trip Mate Plus.

