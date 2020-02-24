Today only, iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum drops to $320 (Refurb, Orig. $650)

- Feb. 24th 2020 7:56 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the renewed iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $319.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $650, we’ve more recently been seeing a new condition model sell for $449 at Amazon. Today’s offer is one of the lowest we’ve seen in any condition and beats our previous mention by $75. A 3-stage cleaning system, 75-minute runtime, and Auto-Adjust cleaning head are some of the most notable features for this Roomba. Plus, iRobot’s 960 can also be commanded with Alexa voice controls as well as your smartphone. There’s also a built-in direct detection sensor to ensure areas are thoroughly cleaned. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,700 customers and comes backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $250. For nearly $70 less, you’ll score a new condition model while still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system or advanced sensors. This is also a well-reviewed option, with 8,200 customers leaving a 3.9/5 star rating

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum features:

The Roomba 960 robot vacuum seamlessly navigates room to room to clean an entire level of your home, recharging and resuming until the job is done. Roomba 960 loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt with up to 5x more air power and requires less maintenance. Just press CLEAN or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.

