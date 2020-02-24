Save up to $50 on WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS at an all-time low of $270

Amazon is offering the WD 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS for $269.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350, it’s currently on sale for $320 at Best Buy and $300 at B&H. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If setting up, building, and maintaining your own NAS is a bit too much for you, then this is a great network storage option. It comes pre-configured and ready to go out of the box, with multiple RAID configurations available to the end-user, depending on whether you want data redundancy or more storage. Plus, the My Cloud EX2 Ultra supports user-swappable drives, ensuring that you can easily change out the disks for a higher-capacity model should the need arise. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ditch the network-attached portion of the storage system and save big. Seagate’s Expansion 6TB USB 3.0 HDD is available on Amazon for under $100. While you won’t be able to access this drive from anywhere through your network, or even outside of your home, it’s a great option if you just want to keep photos or documents backed up. Also, keep in mind that there’s no redundancy here should the drive go bad, meaning that the possibility of losing files is slightly higher in a worst-case scenario.

Want to build your own NAS? This 1-bay model from Synology is just $100. However, you can grab a 2-bay TerraMaster for $150 and fill it with your own 4TB drive for around $114. This would cost you a total of $264 and leave another bay open for filling with a secondary drive, giving you a greater range of abilities than today’s lead deal for a bit less.

WD 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS features:

Centralized network storage and access from anywhere with computers or mobile devices, In RAID 1 mode, the RAID controller duplicates all data from one drive to a second drive in the drive group. RAID 1 provides complete data redundancy but cuts the required storage capacity in half.

High-performance 1.3 GHz dual-core processor and 1GB memory for seamless media streaming and ultra-fast file transfers

Milestone Arcus Surveillance software with unlimited camera licenses,Multiple RAID options:With the RAID settings of the My Cloud EX2 Ultra, you can customize your system with the configuration that’s best for you. Use RAID 0 for enhanced performance, RAID 1 for mirrored data protection, or a JBOD / spanning structure for non-RAID configurations.

