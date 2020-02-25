Prep for spring workouts with 20% off ASICS gel running shoes from $48

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orva Stores (100% all-time feedback from 152,000+) via Amazon is taking 20% off ASICS Gel Running Shoes for Men and Women. Styles start at $47.95 shipped in the sale, with the Men’s pair having dropped from their regularly $60 price tag. Multiple sizes are also available. Today’s price drops are the best we’ve seen in years at Amazon and is the lowest available. These running shoes feature an outdoor-ready mesh and brushstroke-patterned underlays and a GEL cushioning to keep your feet comfortable during your workouts. With over 10,000 customers having left a review, the men’s option carry a 4.4/5 star rating.

Use your savings to grab the adidas Studio Duffel Bag and keep all of your workout attire nice and tidy before and after your workouts.

ASICS Gel Running Shoes features:

Outdoor-ready runner with mesh and brushstroke-patterned underlays

Rearfoot GEL cushioning

Removable sockliner accommodates medical orthotics

Trail-specific outsole with reversed traction lugs

AHAR outsole rubber in critical high-wear areas

