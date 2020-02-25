Today only, save up to 35% on monitors and PC gaming accessories from $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of monitors, keyboards, and other PC gaming accessories priced from $45. Shipping is free across the board. One standout is on the Asus VG248QG 24-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor at $189.99. Down from neatly $280, today’s offer saves you 32%, is the first time we’ve seen it under $230, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a 24-inch 1080p panel, a 165Gz refresh rate and G-Sync support enter in order to make this that much more of a compelling option for gamers. There’s also flicker-free and blue light filter to minimize eye fatigue as well as an ergonomic stand. Ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 380 customers. Head below for more.
Other highlights include:
- HyperX QuadCast Mic: $100 (Reg. $140)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Keyboard: $100 (Reg. $130)
- WD Blue 6TB PC Hard Drive: $112 (Reg. $135)
- and even more….
Asus 24-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor features:
ASUS VG248QG has a a 0.5ms response time to eliminate smearing and motion blur. There’s also the ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) Technology to make objects in motion look even sharper, so gameplay is fluid and responsive. With an astonishing 165Hz(overclockable) refresh rate, fast-moving visuals pose no problem for VG248QG. There’s no frustrating lag, so you get the upper hand in first person shooters, racers, real-time strategy and sports titles.
