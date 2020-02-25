Dyson’s Ball Animal Vacuum can handle the mess at $185 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum in certified refurbished condition for $184.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $500, that’s what you’ll pay for a new condition model at Amazon. A refurbished version has been trending at $399 as of late. Today’s offer saves you up to 63% and marks a new Amazon low. Centered around a HEPA filtration system, this vacuum is said to ensure allergens and bacteria are sealed within. The corded design means you won’t have to worry about refueling, and a 35-foot length gives you plenty of slack for cleaning around the house. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 445 customers. Comes backed by a 5-year Dyson warranty.

Ditch the higher-end cleaning capabilities, HEPA filtration system, and other Dyson features to pocket some extra cash by opting for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. At $35, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum features:

Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vacuum: Tackle messes on your carpet and hard flooring with this versatile upright vacuum. The powerful motor and Radial Root Cyclone technology thoroughly clean dirt, dust and debris. Plus, the cleaner head automatically adjusts to suit your flooring. Tangle-free turbine, multi-angle, stair and combination tools are included, so you can reach every nook and cranny of your home.

