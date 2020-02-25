Illuminate your yard with a 4-pack of LED solar lights at $8.50 each

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM LED Solar Lights for $33.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $45 regular going rate, this is just a few bucks above its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. These lights require no plugs or wires to run, as they’re powered by nothing more than sunlight. This means you can easily mount them anywhere on your property and enjoy illumination anywhere you place them. Plus, LEDs are power efficient, meaning a full day’s charge will last for quite a while should it get shady or rainy outside. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if you don’t want to put screws into your house, then use some adhesive tape to secure these lights. This outdoor-rated double-sided 3M tape is perfect for the job, especially since it comes in at under $5 Prime shipped.

LITOM LED Solar Light features:

This solar light has been updated its LED quantity from 30 LED to 120 LED, which can provide extra brightness and more visible area

With upgraded wide-angle motion detector, LITOM solar led security light detects motion up to 26 feet within an angle of 120 agrees

