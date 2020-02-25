Don’t pay full price on DIY projects, this $50 Lowe’s gift card is down to $45

Newegg is now offering $50 Lowe’s gift cards for $45 with free digital delivery. While it can take up to 48-hours, codes “are usually delivered in minutes.” It might not be the largest discount, but Lowe’s cards rarely see deals any deeper than this and tend to sell out quickly no matter what price they are. So jump in now before it’s gone. You can purchase up to three discounted gift cards per account which can come in handy if you already have an idea of how you are going to use them. No sense paying full price on your next DIY project if you don’t have to. You can use the cards in-store or online too. Head below for more details.

If you’re not exactly sure what you might need for your next DIY project, be sure to swing by our guide to walk you through everything that needs to be considered. It might be a good idea to give it a quick look before you spend your discounted Lowe’s gift cards too.

Speaking of gift cards, you can still score a $60 credit with the purchase of the AirPlay 2-equipped Sonos Move.

Lowe’s gift cards:

Lowe’s gift card is great gift for the do-it-yourselfers in your life. This Lowe’s eGift Card can be redeemed at any Lowe’s Home Improvement Store or at www.lowes.com. Lowe’s stores stock 40,000 products in 20 product categories ranging from appliances to tools, to paint, lumber and nursery products. Lowe’s has hundreds of thousands of more products available by Special Order – offering everything customers need to build, maintain, beautify and enjoy their homes.

