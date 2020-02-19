Sonos Move with AirPlay 2 ships with a $60 gift card for $399

Adorama is currently the Sonos Move Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker with a $60 gift card for $399 shipped. That’s a match of the only deal we’ve seen to date since it was announced. Sonos Move offers a fresh take on the brand’s multi-toom speaker systems, delivering Bluetooth and a portable design for the first time. Alongside AirPlay 2 support, you can count on up to 10-hours of continuous playtime on a full charge with the included USB-C base. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree so far.

Looking for a more affordable approach to Sonos? Consider the Sonos One SL for $179, which offers a microphone-free approach to the brand’s smart speaker. You can learn more here.

We still also have a two-pack of Sonos Play:1 speakers currently on sale for $230 from the usual $298 price tag.

Sonos Move features:

Easy to use, WiFi and Bluetooth – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, AirPlay 2, and your voice. Stream via Bluetooth when WiFi isn’t available.

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so on WiFi you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands free.

Brilliant sound anywhere – Experience surprisingly deep bass, a wide soundscape, and automatic Trueplay tuning that perfectly balances the sound for where you are and what you’re listening to.

