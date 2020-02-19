Sonos Move with AirPlay 2 ships with a $60 gift card for $399

- Feb. 19th 2020 7:13 am ET

0

Adorama is currently the Sonos Move Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker with a $60 gift card for $399 shipped. That’s a match of the only deal we’ve seen to date since it was announced. Sonos Move offers a fresh take on the brand’s multi-toom speaker systems, delivering Bluetooth and a portable design for the first time. Alongside AirPlay 2 support, you can count on up to 10-hours of continuous playtime on a full charge with the included USB-C base. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree so far.

Looking for a more affordable approach to Sonos? Consider the Sonos One SL for $179, which offers a microphone-free approach to the brand’s smart speaker. You can learn more here.

We still also have a two-pack of Sonos Play:1 speakers currently on sale for $230 from the usual $298 price tag.

Sonos Move features:

  • Easy to use, WiFi and Bluetooth – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, AirPlay 2, and your voice. Stream via Bluetooth when WiFi isn’t available.
  • Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so on WiFi you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands free.
  • Brilliant sound anywhere – Experience surprisingly deep bass, a wide soundscape, and automatic Trueplay tuning that perfectly balances the sound for where you are and what you’re listening to.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Adorama Sonos

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp