Ninja’s Foodi 7-in-1 air frying multi-cooker drops to $125 (Reg. $170)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninja OP101 Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $124.99 shipped. Having dropped from $170, today’s offer saves you 26%, comes within $15 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best to date at the retailer. With the ability to handle seven different types of food preparation, Ninji’s multi-cooker is ready to pressure cook, air fry, steam, bake/roast, slow cook, yogurt, and sear/saute. It has a 5-quart capacity, which is certainly enough to handle dinner for the family or making some side dishes. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

Ninja’s Foodi cooker is about as versatile as a countertop appliance can be. Which means if you’re willing to sacrifice on some of the features, you can get in the multi-cooker game for less. Instant Pot’s Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is a great alternative that will only run you $80 at Amazon. Keep in mind you’ll notably be missing out on air frying features of the lead deal though.

For more ways to upgrade your cooking space, we’re also tracking a 1-day kitchenware sale that has Cuisinart products priced from $13.

Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

Meet the Ninja Foody compact pressure cooker. The 5-Qt. compact pressure cooker that crisps. Tender crisp technology lets you quickly pressure cook ingredients to lock in juices, then give them a crispy, golden air fryer finish. The 5-Qt. cooking pot and cook and crisp basket make it easy to cook delicious treats and meals in an instant.

