NZXT is launching an all-new small form factor mini-ITX computer case dubbed the H1. This new case goes the extra mile, as NZXT is including an SFX-L 650W 80+ Gold power supply, 140mm all-in-one cooler, and PCIe 3.0 riser card pre-installed, making your next build super simple.

Forget complicated computer builds, NZXT has solved the equation

The NZXT H1 is an all-new entry for the company. This compact desktop computer case is built to make your next gaming rig super simple to assemble. It can house most full-sized graphics cards, and cable management is super simple inside thanks to the pre-routed cables and rear-facing I/O on the bottom of the case.

The pre-installed SFX-L 650W power supply is rated 80+ Gold, which lets you know that the quality is there. Plus, the 140mm all-in-one cooler gives you the knowledge that your system won’t overheat under just about any workload. The PCIe 3.0 riser card will let you plug the graphics card in simply, meaning that your build will be that much cleaner inside this small case. All in all, NZXT claims that these additional products included with the H1 represent around a $250 value, which is right on par should you purchase each item yourself.

Perfect for HTPC, portable rigs, and more

The NZXT H1 isn’t designed just to house a standard gaming computer. No, it’ll make the perfect case to use for an HTPC (or home theater PC), portable gaming rig, and even editing machine. Considering that it can fit full-sized graphics cards and has the ability to cool Intel’s i9 9900K processor, this case is designed to match performance spec-for-spec with many larger cases.

The toolless SSD tray and riser card make installation of crucial components simple. Plus, the motherboard’s I/O faces down, which routes all cables through the borrow of the case for a super simple design and appearance.

On the top of the NZXT H1, you’ll find a USB-C port, USB-A, and a headphone jack. Also, NZXT backs the case and cooler with a 3-year warranty, while the power supply is guaranteed for 1-years.

Don’t worry about building your own system with NZXT BLD

NZXT has been offering its BLD service of selling pre-built PCs to gamers who’d rather not assemble their computer themselves for a while. The H1 will be available from NZXT as part of the BLD service and will include the Intel i9 9900K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, the ASUS ROG Strix Z390-i (with Wi-Fi), 16GB of Team T-Force Vulcan Z 3200MHz RAM, a 1TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD, and the aforementioned 650W PSU and 140mm AIO cooler.

Pricing and availability

The NZXT H1 will run $349.99 and is available in both matte white and matte black. It’s available for purchase starting today from NZXT’s website and will be available at other retailers soon.

However, if you want the pre-built machine that comes already assembled, you’ll have to pay $1,999.99 for it, which isn’t too bad considering the specs that it offers.

