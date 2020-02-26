Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air is now $300 off at Amazon starting from $999

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering $300 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air, dropping the 256GB Silver model down to $999 shipped. Regularly $1,299 at Amazon and directly from Apple, today’s deal is $100 below our previous mention, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Apple’s latest MacBook Air features a 13-inch Retina display, a 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad, and a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports.

With only two Thunderbolt 3 ports in tow, it might be worth considering using your savings towards a hub to bring some USB-A ports to your new MacBook Air setup. This 4-port AmazonBasics option is worth a look at $17 and with a 4+ star rating from over 760 Amazon customers.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS: macOS Catalina (10.13)

