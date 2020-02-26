Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air is now $300 off at Amazon starting from $999

- Feb. 26th 2020 7:43 am ET

Feature
Get this deal
$300 off $999
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering $300 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air, dropping the 256GB Silver model down to $999 shipped. Regularly $1,299 at Amazon and directly from Apple, today’s deal is $100 below our previous mention, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Apple’s latest MacBook Air features a 13-inch Retina display, a 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad, and a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports.

With only two Thunderbolt 3 ports in tow, it might be worth considering using your savings towards a hub to bring some USB-A ports to your new MacBook Air setup. This 4-port AmazonBasics option is worth a look at $17 and with a 4+ star rating from over 760 Amazon customers.

For more, head over to our Apple Guide where you’ll find deep deals on iMac, Apple Watch bands, MacBook Pros, iPads, and much more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • OS: macOS Catalina (10.13)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$300 off $999
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard